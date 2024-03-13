Watch Now
News

Actions

MSP investigating theft of 2 Dodge Chargers from dealer's showroom floor

Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help to find the thieves who stole two Dodge Charger Scat Packs from a Lenawee County Dodge Jeep Ram Dealer.
Posted at 2:07 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 14:21:34-04

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help to find the thieves who stole two Dodge Charger Scat Packs from a Lenawee County Dodge Jeep Ram Dealer.

MSP has released surveillance pictures and video of the suspects on X (the social network formerly known as Twitter).

MSP investigating theft of 2 Dodge Chargers from dealer's showroom floor

Video from CR Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram shows the suspects pushing a vehicle out of camera range in the showroom.

MSP investigating theft of 2 Dodge Chargers from dealer's showroom floor

In all, police say they took a silver Dodge Charger Scat Pack and a baby blue Dodge Charger Scat Pack.

Search warrants have been written as part of the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Tropper Benjamin Lambrix at 734-242-3500.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help get books to local kids!