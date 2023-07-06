MSP issue 650+ tickets, arrest 24 DUI drivers during Operation CARE

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police said they issued more than 600 tickets and made 24 DUI arrests during Operate CARE over the July 4 holiday.

Last week, MSP said they were targeting drivers between June 30 and July 4 for Operation CARE, which stands for Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts.

Troopers were looking for speeding, distracted driving, driving under the influence and tailgating.

In all, MSP said they responded to 135 preventable crashes and made the 24 DUI arrests, but there were zero fatal crashes in areas troopers patrol.

They also issued 656 tickets and gave out 659 warnings. Those tickets break down as:

