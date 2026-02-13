MSP issues Endangered Missing Advisory for Wayne County man

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are asking for help with finding a missing man who is diabetic and could have onset Alzheimer’s or dementia.

MSP issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Chris Allan Lindley, who was last seen Wednesday in Sumpter Township. He was last seen around 3 p.m. on Martinsville Road when he left his home in his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that’s blue with a gray lower area.

Michigan State Police

Lindley is described as about 5-foot-8 and 230 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black coat with gray on it, a dark gray or black sweater and jeans. He also has a surgical scar on his stomach.

Troopers say he left his medication and phone behind.

They say he has been using his debit card around the thumb area of the state for gas and food purchases.

Michigan State Police

His vehicle was spotted on a Flock camera in Fort Gratiot Township, north of Port Huron in St. Clair County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Sumpter Township Police Department at 734-461-4833 or 734-461-6898.