MSP: 2 dead, 15 hospitalized after fatal shooting at large street party in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Friday night in Saginaw.

The incident, MSP says happened at approximately 12:00 a.m Friday night during a large street party near Fourth and Johnson Streets in Saginaw.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that a fight broke out between partygoers resulting in gunshots being fired. In response, others in the crowd began shooting into the crowd, striking several victims,” MSP’s Saginaw Major Case Unit said in a press release Saturday. “As people fled the scene, many were injured after being struck by fleeing vehicles.”

During the preliminary investigation, detectives said they were able to determine “at least five different caliber weapons were used in the incident.”

Two people were killed during the shooting and 15 people were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The two victims have been identified as a 19-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman.

Currently, no suspects are in custody, but police say “there is no ongoing threat to the public.” The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, please call MSP’s Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.