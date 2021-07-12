MSP: Man fatally shot after firing gun at trooper

BENNINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man has been fatally shot by a Michigan State Police trooper in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township.

State police say a preliminary investigation shows the trooper responded to a report of a person behaving unusually Saturday evening when 37-year-old Randy Lee Jenkins, of Owosso, became combative and fired a weapon at him.

The trooper initially used a stun gun on the man but that proved ineffective. The trooper was not hurt and has been placed on administrative leave as the shooting is being investigated. The Owosso man's name was not immediately released. Bennington Township is about 87 miles northwest of Detroit.