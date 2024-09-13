Watch Now
MSP Motor Carrier Officer injured after car hits patrol car, pinning it under semi

An MSP motor carrier officer was injured in a crash on I-75 on Friday morning. The motor carrier officer was transported to a nearby hospital.
A Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer's vehicle was struck by another car along I-75, pinning it under a semi on Friday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, it happened along northbound I-75 near Dix in Lincoln Park around 8:40 a.m.

VIDEO: Chopper 7 over the scene of the crash below:

MSP motor carrier officer injured in crash on I-75

Police say the trooper was on a traffic stop when their vehicle was hit by another vehicle, pinning it under the semi.

We're told the motor carrier officer was taken to the hospital and another person was injured.

VIDEO: Chopper shows line of MSP vehicles outside hospital after motor carrier officer injured:

Line of MSP vehicles outside hospital after motor carrier officer injured in crash

We'll update this story with more information as we get it.

