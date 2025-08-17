MSP: Multiple people hospitalized after wrongway crash on The Lodge Freeway

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Multiple people were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on The Lodge Freeway early Sunday morning, according to the Michigan State Police.

We're told the crash happened at S/B M-10 Fwy near Grand River Avenue, just after 1 a.m.

Investigators say that a 27-year-old driving a Chevy Impala was driving south in the northbound lanes when he struck a Nissan passenger car head-on.

Five other vehicles were involved in secondary accidents off of this crash.

In the initial crash, MSP says that multiple people were transported to the hospital to treat serious injuries.

MSP is continuing to investigate this crash.

“It appears that the wrong way driver was impaired and this led to the crash,” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. “There is no reason to drive impaired with all the options available to get around. We are very fortunate that there were not any deaths in this crash.”