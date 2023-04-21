MSP need help identifying 'living Jane Doe' found in Kalamazoo County

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police need help to identify a “living Jane Doe” found in Kalamazoo County.

Troopers say a hiker found an adult woman in the Al Sabo land preserve in Texas Township around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

State police say the woman was carrying a garbage bag full of clothes and had no identification.

According to troopers, the woman was taken to Bronson Hospital for medical care and evaluation.

State police say, “for reasons unknown,” authorities have not been able to effectively communicate with the woman.

Troopers say numerous law enforcement and other state resources have been deployed to help with identification, but all attempts have failed.

The woman is described as a Black woman, possibly in her 20s, about 5’2” tall.

Troopers are now asking for help from the public to identify the woman.

If you or anyone you know recognizes this individual or knows her family or caregiver, please contact the MSP Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 with any information.

