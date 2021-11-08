MSP provides tips for winter emergency preparedness

(WXYZ) — As we move through November and into winter, Michigan State Police and other state emergency programs are encouraging Michiganders to prioritize winter emergency preparedness.
Michiganders should prepare both their homes and their cars for the winter, with several different tips.
To prepare your car for winter, MSP said follow these tips:
- Have radiator system serviced
- Replace windshield wipers and fluid
- Have brakes, brake fluid, oil, battery, heater & exhaust checked
- Keep an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle with batteries, battery-powered or crank radio, flashlight, scraper, jumper cables, mobile phone charger, shovel, blankets and more in case you get straned
To prepare your home, MSP has these tips:
- Install weather stripping and caulking and insulating windows and doors
- Insulate water lines that run along exterior walls
- Have your furnaces inspected
- Have fireplace and chimney cleaned
- Install battery-operated carbon monoxide detectors near sleeping areas
- Clean gutters to prevent ice dams from forming
- Clear storm drain
- Have an emergency preparedness kit stored safely in your house that includes water, nonperishable food, a first aid kit, extra batteries, a battery or hand-crank powered radio, emergency lighting or flashlights, extra blankets and warm clothing.