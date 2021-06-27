Watch
MSP reminds drivers not to remove I-94 barricades, asks people not to swim in floodwater

Posted at 11:29 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27

(WXYZ) — Following severe flooding Friday across metro Detroit, several are experiencing power outages and flooding. Some metro Detroit freeways have been closed since Friday due to flooding that left dozens of vehicles and trucks stranded in high water.

On Sunday, Michigan State Police posted a safety reminder on Twitter, asking motorists and residents to be cautious and adhere to safety measures in the area.

Following reports of drivers going around barricades at I-94 and Rotunda, the MSP Marine Services Team reminded motorists that if they see standing water to turn around.

Additionally, MSP urged residents not to get in flood water on I-94 after a photo captured people appearing to swim in the area. Authorities say the water may contain debris like sharp metal, there's also gasoline and oil floating in the water because of submerged vehicles.

