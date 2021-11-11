Watch
News

Actions

MSP reopens ramp from I-75 to I-94 following another freeway shooting investigation

items.[0].image.alt
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Michigan State Police
Posted at 8:14 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 20:17:47-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Troopers are investigating a shooting in Detroit that caused a freeway ramp from I-75 to I-94 to close Wednesday.

In a tweet, Michigan State Police said they were called around 4:15 p.m. to a possible shooting in that area.

Troopers said they arrived at the scene of a disabled vehicle. The driver said he was going southbound on the exit ramp from I-75 to I-94 west when he heard a loud pop. His vehicle had been shot in the driver’s front side, lost power and became disabled.

The driver told investigators that he saw a black sedan heading eastbound onto I-94 when he heard the loud pop.

No one was hurt.

K-9 units assisted at the scene. The freeway ramp has reopened.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!