MSP reopens ramp from I-75 to I-94 following another freeway shooting investigation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Troopers are investigating a shooting in Detroit that caused a freeway ramp from I-75 to I-94 to close Wednesday.

In a tweet, Michigan State Police said they were called around 4:15 p.m. to a possible shooting in that area.

Troopers said they arrived at the scene of a disabled vehicle. The driver said he was going southbound on the exit ramp from I-75 to I-94 west when he heard a loud pop. His vehicle had been shot in the driver’s front side, lost power and became disabled.

The driver told investigators that he saw a black sedan heading eastbound onto I-94 when he heard the loud pop.

No one was hurt.

K-9 units assisted at the scene. The freeway ramp has reopened.

Additional information was not immediately available.