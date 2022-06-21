Watch
MSP locate 2-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped by drunken father; 2 in custody

Posted at 5:49 AM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 08:20:53-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they have located a 2-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped by his father early Tuesday morning.

Police said the child was undergoing a medical evaluation and detectives are still gathering information.

The child's father and an additional man suspected of taking the child are now in custody.

According to MSP, the 2-year-old child's biological father, Glen Moore, took the child by force around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Glen Lodge St in Royal Oak Township.

