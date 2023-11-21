Watch Now
MSP: Secondary crash on I-696 at Mound involving a rollover garbage truck affects morning commute

Michigan State Police confirms all lanes of I-696 at Mound are closed following a semi crash Tuesday morning.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 08:29:29-05

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police says a secondary crash on I-696 near Mound involving a garbage truck that rolled over just made Tuesday morning's commute a bit more challenging for metro Detroit drivers.

"Often we see secondary crashes in the back up of freeway crashes. Today is no exception. We have a rolled over garbage truck in the backup on westbound I696 and Mound," MSP said. "Please use caution and keep your distance from the car in front of you. This back up is growing."

MSP says it is expected to take several hours to clear all lanes of I-696 at Mound and reopen the roadway.

Due to the two crashes and road conditions caused by rain, extra caution on the roadway is recommended. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route.

