(WXMI) — Michigan State Police (MSP) request the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

We’re told 47-year-old Cassondra Marie Wetherbee may be in Jacksonville, Florida.

She is described as 5’6” tall, weighing 140 pounds and has green eyes.

MSP says Cassondra’s family members fear for her safety.

Those with knowledge of Cassondra’s whereabouts are urged to connect with troopers by calling 989-352-8444.