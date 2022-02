(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police is investigating a fatal crash Thursday night in Hazel Park on southbound I-75 north of 8 Mile Road.

It happened around 9:30 p.m., MSP said in a tweet.

As of around 11:30 p.m., the freeway was still closed.

MSP says a car was driving erratically before hitting the median wall. The car rolled and a person was thrown from the car. That person died.

A second person was also killed, authorities said.

State Police said to expect delays in the area.