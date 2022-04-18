MSP: Suspect in custody after allegedly stealing school bus, crashing into truck

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say a suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a bus from a school district in Washtenaw County.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers from the Brighton Post were called to the Lincoln Consolidated Schools at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the suspects rammed a fence and took the bus. The bus was then seen driving on Willis Rd., US-23 and I-94, and attempts were made to stop the bus.

According to police, the stolen bus ran a red light in Canton Township and crashed into a pickup truck.

The suspect is a 26-year-old man from Stevenson Lake. He was taken to jail after being treated for minor injuries.