MSP: Suspect shooting from sunroof killed driver in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on southbound I-75 in Detroit.

Officials say they were dispatched to the scene at Mack Avenue on reports of a person shooting at a black car from the sunroof of a white SUV. The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, troopers located the black vehicle and provided first aid to the 22-year-old driver. He was taken to the hospital by Detroit EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect vehicle drove away from the scene following the shooting. Evidence collected at the scene indicates the incident is not random.

No other information has been released at this time.