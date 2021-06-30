MSP targeting drivers on I-96, Southfield Freeway on Wednesday

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they will have extra patrols on two metro Detroit highways on Wednesday targeting drivers.
According to MSP, there will be more troopers out on Southfield Freeway and I-96.
Those troopers will be looking for drivers that are speeding, tailgating and driving recklessly.
According to MSP, those are the areas that receive the most complaints of road rage incidents.
