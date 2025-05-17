MSP: Trooper and suspect shot after exchanging gunfire during traffic stop in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A trooper and a suspect were shot after a traffic stop on Detroit's west side Friday evening.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. near the Lodge Freeway and Wyoming Avenue.

According to Michigan State Police, a trooper with the Metro South Post was conducting a traffic stop when he reportedly got into a fight with a suspect. The trooper then said he had been shot by the suspect and returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The trooper was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit. His condition has not yet been released.

The condition of the suspect has also not yet been released.

