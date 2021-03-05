MSP trooper charged with assault after deploying K-9 on suspect for extended period of time

(WXYZ) — A Michigan State Police trooper was arraigned on one count of Felonious Assault related to on-duty actions on Nov. 13, 2020.

Police say Parker Surbrook, an MSP canine handler, was working with a task force when he was requested to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle where the passenger was believed to be armed. The vehicle fled and crashed into a tree.

Surbrook and an undercover officer from a local police department responded to the scene. Police say Surbrook allegedly deployed his canine on the driver, who was outside of the vehicle, for an extended period of time.

MSP says Surbrook's alleged actions during the incident, captured on the patrol vehicle's camera, were not in line with the standards of professional conduct, nor with training and policy for canine handlers. View the video below:

MSP says it became aware of this incident on Dec. 4, 2020, during a routine review. A supervisor reviewing video of the incident immediately recognized multiple policy violations and filed a complaint with the department’s Professional Standards Section.

After review of the video by the PSS, Surbrook was placed on leave effective Dec. 8, 2020, and a criminal investigation commenced. The results of that investigation were presented to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for review on Feb. 11, 2021.

“The Michigan State Police is an agency that prides itself in our troopers’ abilities to react with calm and confidence even in the most dangerous and harrowing of circumstances,” stated Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP, in a press release. “While the unfortunate reality for police officers is that use of force is sometimes a necessary action to ensure the protection of themselves or others, care and concern for human life should always be at the forefront of any police officer’s actions. This makes Trooper Surbrook’s disregard of the driver’s pleas for help totally unacceptable.”

Surbrook joined the MSP in October 2012. He became a canine handler in June 2017. As a result of this incident, he was removed from the Canine Unit and his canine was reassigned to another handler.

Surbrook will remain on unpaid suspension pending adjudication of the criminal case.

