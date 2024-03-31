MSP trooper hurt after hitting another vehicle while responding to crash

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan State Police trooper suffered minor injuries after hitting another vehicle while responding to a crash in Monroe County Saturday evening.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in Frenchtown Township at the intersection of Stewart Road and N. Telegraph Road.

MSP says a trooper was responding to a crash with the patrol car’s emergency lights and sirens on. While the trooper was driving west on Stewart, he hit a Tesla SUV at the intersection at Telegraph.

The Tesla was driven by a 52-year-old man. A 52-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl were passengers in the car. None of them were injured and did not seek medical treatment.

The trooper went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Several agencies assisted at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by Michigan State Police. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Alex Dzagulones at 734-242-3500.

