MSP: Trooper injured after being hit by a speeding vehicle while conducting a traffic stop in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police confirms a trooper from the Metro South Post was injured early Sunday morning while conducting a traffic stop in Detroit.

MSP says at approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, a trooper was hit by a speeding vehicle as he stood outside of his squad car while on a traffic stop on southbound Southfield Freeway near Fenkell on the city's westside.

“The driver of a SUV was driving at a high rate of speed and struck the back of the patrol car which the impact caused the SUV to go airborne striking the trooper and the two people involved with the original traffic stop,” MSP’s F/Lt Mike Shaw said.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital by another MSP patrol car.

MSP says the trooper may have sustained a torn Achilles and road rash after being dragged during the crash. His condition is still being evaluated.

09/17 at 12:50 AM

Southbound Southfield near Fenkell, Detroit

— MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) September 17, 2023

“Here is another driver, possibly impaired, driving at a high rate of speed. It puts all of us in danger and is preventable. We are extremely lucky that this crash did not end up much worse. Just slow down and don’t drive impaired. It is that easy,” Shaw said.

The two people from the original traffic stop were taken to a local hospital after sustaining non-life threatening injuries. The suspect, who crashed his SUV into the MSP patrol car, was also transported to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

MSP says the suspect was belligerent and uncooperative with troopers on the scene prior to his transport to the hospital.

MSP is seeking a search warrant to obtain a blood sample from the suspect due to suspected impaired driving.

