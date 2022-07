(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police said they will be targeting speeding drivers on one metro Detroit highway on Friday.

According to MSP, troopers will be conducting speed enforcement from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Macomb County – specifically along I-696 between I-94 and Dequindre Dr.

Troopers say the enforcement is to proactively reduce fatalities, traffic crashes and positively change motorist behavior for a safer commute.