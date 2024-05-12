MSP: Two dead after early morning crash on I-275 near Ann Arbor Trail

PLYMOUTH TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people are dead after a crash on North I-275 freeway early Sunday morning.

The Michigan State Police says they received calls about a crash around 3:20 a.m. on I-275, bear Ann Arbor Trail in Plymouth Township.

Investigatotrs say that the driver of a Ford Edge was heading southbound when they lost control, crossed the median and headed back up the embankment on the northbound side of the freeway. After that, the vehicle was launched to the northbound side, rolling over and crashing into the driver of a Buick LaCrosse.

“Currently it has not been determined why the driver left the roadway," Lt. Michael Shaw said on social media regarding the crash. "Unfortunately, neither the driver nor the passenger who died in the crash were wearing their seatbelts.”

The 46-year-old Jasper woman driving the Ford, along with a 21-year-old passenger from Canton, died at the scene. The driver of the Buick sustained minor injuries.

The freeway was closed for the on-scene investigation, but has since been re-opened.