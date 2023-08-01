Watch Now
MSU announces classes will not meet on anniversary of deadly mass shooting

MSU Students at Memorial
Posted at 4:46 PM, Aug 01, 2023
(WXYZ) — Michigan State University will not be holding classes on February 13, 2024, the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting that left three students dead and five others injured. 

According to a letter from MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, the university plans to hold a remembrance event on that day.

The university is expected to remain open on Feb. 13 in support of students. Classes will resume on February 14. 

Berkey Hall is also planning to be used as a space for faculty, academic staff, graduate students and support staff with offices in the fall.

“Importantly, students and employees who do not want to reenter the space are not required to do so and may seek out alternative options for the fall through their academic college or unit,” the letter said.

The university intends to resume classes in the building in the spring after renovations.

To read more about the university’s plans,click here.

