Watch Now
News

Actions

MSU auctioning off Spartan Stadium scoreboard helmets; here's how to bid

MSU Spartan scoreboard
MSU Surplus Store
MSU Spartan scoreboard
Posted
and last updated

(WXYZ) — Want to own a pretty large and unique piece of Michigan State Spartans memorabilia? Here's your chance.

The MSU Surplus Store is auctioning off three helmets from the scoreboards Spartan Stadium.

The auction started Thursday after social media teases, and the auction ends at 5 p.m. on May 9.

The heads have been taken apart and laid on pallets.

The details for the three stadium heads are:

Spartan Stadium Big Screen Spartan Head No. 1

  • Width: 26 ft.
  • Height: 29 ft.
  • Depth: 1 ft.
  • 1380 lbs approximate weight

Spartan Stadium Big Screen Spartan Head No. 2

  • Width: 22 ft.
  • Height: 25 ft.
  • Depth: 1 ft.
  • 1200 lbs. approximate weight

Spartan Stadium Big Screen Spartan Head No. 3

  • Width: 22 ft.
  • Height: 25 ft.
  • Depth: 1 ft.
  • 1200 lbs. approximate weight

You can learn more and submit bids here:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MAB names WXYZ-TV Station of the Year