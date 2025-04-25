MSU auctioning off Spartan Stadium scoreboard helmets; here's how to bid

(WXYZ) — Want to own a pretty large and unique piece of Michigan State Spartans memorabilia? Here's your chance.

The MSU Surplus Store is auctioning off three helmets from the scoreboards Spartan Stadium.

The auction started Thursday after social media teases, and the auction ends at 5 p.m. on May 9.

The heads have been taken apart and laid on pallets.

The details for the three stadium heads are:

Spartan Stadium Big Screen Spartan Head No. 1



Width: 26 ft.

Height: 29 ft.

Depth: 1 ft.

1380 lbs approximate weight

Spartan Stadium Big Screen Spartan Head No. 2



Width: 22 ft.

Height: 25 ft.

Depth: 1 ft.

1200 lbs. approximate weight

Spartan Stadium Big Screen Spartan Head No. 3



Width: 22 ft.

Height: 25 ft.

Depth: 1 ft.

1200 lbs. approximate weight

You can learn more and submit bids here: