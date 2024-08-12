MSU Board of Regents sued after Adolf Hitler shown on pre-game video board

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ — The media company behind a popular YouTube quiz show is suing Michigan State University's Board of Regents after the quiz show — which included an image of Adolf Hitler — was played on the video board ahead of the MSU football game against Michigan.

Court records filed last week show that Floris van Pallandt, the owner of Carsilius Media, BV, and operator of The Quiz Channel, is suing MSU officials for copyright infringement and invasion of privacy, with van Pallandt seeking at least $150,000.

After the game, which Michigan won, 49-0, MSU issued an apology and suspendedan employee involved in the incident.

In the suit, van Pallandt alleges that MSU officials, once the story went national, placed "the blame on Plaintiffs, stating that the use of Hitler in the quiz was the fault of the company who created the quiz." van Pallandt says MSU's athletic department knowingly and illegally infringed on the copyright, before lying about it to the media. van Pallandt says in the suit that if MSU reached out to him before showing the YouTube video, "he could have put together a customized quiz appropriate for the venue and event, charging an appropriate fee for his work."

A university spokesperson said that MSU has no comment when asked about the lawsuit.

You can view the lawsuit in it's entirety at the link below

Msu Complaint by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit