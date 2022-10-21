MSU football players spread a little joy during visit to Sparrow's Children's Center

LANSING, Mich. (Fox 17) — They are known for moving the crowds at Spartan Stadium but a group of Michigan State University athletes are taking a break from the grid iron to bring some joy to local kids at Sparrow Hospital.

Several MSU football players took a break from their rigorous training and school schedules to walk the halls of Sparrow's Children's Center in the hopes of bringing smiles to faces of little ones and their parents.

"I think joy might be a little different than fun. I think joy is a little more internal. It's about getting to now these kids and learning about their experiences," said Xavier Henderson.

Evan and his dad love to hunt and watch football together, but for the past couple of days, they've had to be inside a hospital room, while Evan recovers from a sudden illness.

So when some players greeted him in the hallway, it was a welcome distraction.

"I think its pretty amazing that they take the time to come and do that. I've never met college players. It was pretty cool to actually meet them," said Evan's dad, Thams Gardener.

The goal of the visit was to make connections and inspire, but tight end Jack Nickle says he's hoping to leave a lasting impression.

"I would just say positivity is the main one. You know just bring some happiness and positivity into the room," said Nickle.