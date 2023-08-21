Watch Now
MSU interim president will not seek presidency on permanent basis

Posted at 10:31 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 22:31:03-04

EAST LANSING (WXYZ) — Teresa Woodruff, Michigan State University's interim president, will not be seeking full-time presidency with the school.

In a statement (which you can read in full here), Woodruff said she "will support the individual selected for this role as they assume the helm."

Woodruff is the third interim president of MSU over the last five years. MSU's Board of Trustees appointed Woodruff, who was provost at the time, last fall, following the resignation of Dr. Samuel Stanley.

"MSU has a storied history in American higher education, and the next chapter is ready to be written with a new president at the helm," Woodruff said in the statement. "Until then, I give you my Spartan best."

