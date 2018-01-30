MSU investigating school's fmr faculty athletic rep in wake of Nassar scandal

(WXYZ) - Michigan State University's former faculty athletic representative says she is under investigation by the school's Office of Institutional Equity.

Sue Carter says the investigation stems from a relationship she had a quarter of a century ago.

Carter released the following statement to 7 Action News:

I’m sorry for the harm she believes I caused in a consensual relationship 25 years ago when I was not her professor and we were at different universities. While this was a legal, mutual, very short term relationship. I am rather surprised that Michigan State’s Office of Institutional Equity would launch an investigation without the courtesy of informing me and for announcing publicly prior to gathering any information beyond her allegations. This is a knee jerk reaction to an accusation from a troubled woman, made a quarter century later. OIE’s action is beyond its jurisdiction. It is the sign of a university that is flailing and failing badly as it reacts to a crisis of its own making.

The school would only say she is under investigation and would not released any details.

Carter resigned from MSU last week in the wake of the sentencing of Larry Nassar.