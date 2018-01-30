MSU official: Former MI Gov. John Engler to be named interim president

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A high-ranking Michigan State University official involved in the board of trustees’ plan says former Gov. John Engler will be named interim president.

The official told The Associated Press that the board will vote to hire Engler on Wednesday amid the fallout over sexual assaults committed by former school sports doctor Larry Nassar. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision had not been publicly announced.

President Lou Anna Simon resigned last week, and the board named Bill Beekman as acting president.

Engler, a Michigan State graduate, served as Michigan’s Republican governor from 1990 through 2002. He will lead the school as it confronts civil lawsuits filed by more than 100 women and girls, and investigations by the state attorney general, the NCAA and Congress.