MSU plans to fire head coach Jonathan Smith, per report

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University plans to fire head football coach Jonathan Smith, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Smith went 9-15 in two seasons with the Spartans, with MSU failing to qualify for a bowl game in either season he coached. The five wins from Smith's first season will technically be vacated as part of the punishment dealt out by the NCAA for recruiting violations that started during Mel Tucker's tenure. This comes after Michigan State won its season finale at Ford Field, defeating Maryland, 38-28. According to Thamel, MSU is set to owe Smith $33 million to fulfill his contract.

Before taking the MSU coaching job, Smith coached at Oregon State for six seasons. The coach boasts an overall record of 43-50 in eight seasons as a head coach.

