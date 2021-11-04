MSU police focus search for missing 18-year-old on Red Cedar River

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University police say the investigation into missing 18-year-old Brendan Santo, who was last seen late Friday on the university’s campus, has led them to focus on the Red Cedar River which is in very close proximity to Brendan’s last known location.

Police say Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall just before midnight. He reportedly was visiting friends and is not a student.

MSU Police says at this point, foul play is not suspected in Brendan Santo’s disappearance and they do not believe that Brendan intended to harm himself.

Though officials are searching near the river, police are also continuing to investigate other possibilities.

Santo is described as 5’10” and 160 pounds. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white Converse high-top shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Police say there are no signs that he left the East Lansing area as his vehicle was found where it was last parked.

Resources from other state and local law enforcement agencies are being used to assist in the investigation including searches by foot, helicopter, drone, and boat.

Police have been interviewing those who last had contact with Santo and are reviewing surveillance video, as well as cellular, smartphone and GPS data. They are encouraging the public to continue sharing information and said they will follow up on all related leads.

Police are asking anyone who had contact with Santo on Oct. 29 to contact investigators if they have not yet spoken to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. James Terrill at 517-388-6291 or TerrillJ@police.msu.edu. Tips can be sent to 844-99-MSUPD or tips@police.msu.edu.

Additional resources are available to the campus community. MSU Counseling and Psychiatric Services is available 27/7 by calling 517-355-8270. The MSU Employee Assistance Program is available by calling 517-355-4506.

