MSU police search for missing 18-year-old last seen leaving Yakeley Hall

Posted at 8:45 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 08:52:36-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police and Public Safety is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 18-year-old who was last seen Friday on the university’s campus.

Police say Brendan Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall. He reportedly was visiting friends and is not a student.

Santo is described as 5’10” and 160 pounds. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat and Converse shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 517-388-6291.

