MSU police search for missing 18-year-old last seen leaving Yakeley Hall

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police and Public Safety is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 18-year-old who was last seen Friday on the university’s campus.

Police say Brendan Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall. He reportedly was visiting friends and is not a student.

MISSING PERSON: 18 year-old Brendan Santo. Last seen on 10-29-21 leaving Yakeley Hall. He is not a student and was visiting friends.



5’10”, 160lbs, wearing gray sweatpants, black t-shirt, black baseball hat, and converse shoes.



Any info, contact D/Sgt. Terrill at 517-388-6291. pic.twitter.com/AAgpRYB5el — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) October 31, 2021

Santo is described as 5’10” and 160 pounds. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat and Converse shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 517-388-6291.

