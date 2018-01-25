MSU President Lou Anna Simon's gets Golden Parachute by resigning

Jim Kiertzner
6:09 PM, Jan 25, 2018
54 mins ago

Outrage from the public over how MSU handled the Nassar case is plastered all over social media.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - She resigned over the Dr. Larry Nassar sexual assault case. But Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon is not leaving right away and she gets a Golden Parachute.

When she became President in 2012 her salary was $520,000. In 2014 she got a pay raise to $750,000.

By contract her resignation comes with a 60 day notice and she must provide assistance in a transition. She will get an office and staff as President Emeritus. 

At her option she can return for a 12 month research and get her full pay of a quarter of a million dollars. And then for 2 more years her pay would be 75% or $562,500.

She also gets tickets to MSU sporting events and parking passes on campus.

