MSU President Lou Anna Simon's gets Golden Parachute by resigning

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - She resigned over the Dr. Larry Nassar sexual assault case. But Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon is not leaving right away and she gets a Golden Parachute.

When she became President in 2012 her salary was $520,000. In 2014 she got a pay raise to $750,000.

By contract her resignation comes with a 60 day notice and she must provide assistance in a transition. She will get an office and staff as President Emeritus.

At her option she can return for a 12 month research and get her full pay of a quarter of a million dollars. And then for 2 more years her pay would be 75% or $562,500.

She also gets tickets to MSU sporting events and parking passes on campus.