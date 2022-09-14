MSU President Samual Stanley confronts controversy at Faculty Senate meeting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley confronted the news reports swirling around the university.

He made a brief statement Tuesday during an online meeting of the Faculty Senate.

Stanley did not address the talk from members of the MSU Board of Trustees that he was being forced out or asked to retire early. But he did stand by MSU's handling of Title IX sexual misconduct investigations at the center of the controversy.

Also Tuesday night, the board of trustees dodged a vote of no confidence by the Faculty Senate. But there was a lot of criticism about news leaks and actions from the board.

Faculty members approved a resolution calling on the board — and the president — to get help with professional development.