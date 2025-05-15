MSU researcher to study which tree species will best fit Michigan's future climate

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan State University researcher has received a grant to study tree species that may be suited for Michigan's future climate.

According to MSU, the $500,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be used to study assisted migration, which is a process where trees are intentionally moved within their native range or to new areas where they are better suited.

The research is being led by Jeremy Johnson, who is an assistant professor of forest genetics at the university's Department of Forestry.

As temperatures increase, along with unpredictable precipitation, some species may struggle to adjust to Michigan's future climate. Johnson said that some of the more important tree species like red pine are at the southern end of their native ranges.

Johnson is also the director of the Michigan Cooperative Tree Improvement Program, which is a partnership between MSU, the DNR and Michigan forest industries to improve tree species.

“There are important environmental and ecological reasons for increasing tree resilience and diversity,” Johnson said in a statement. “The ecosystem services trees provide are extremely important — carbon storage, air and water filtration, and creating wildlife habitat. To preserve Michigan forests, it may mean improving the genetics of our current species, but there may also be species present in more southern locations that could thrive here in the future.

The Michigan forest industry supports more than 90,000 jobs and generates $26 billion in annual economic output, according to the university.

Under the research, Johnson and his team will look at how climate and soil types affect tree growth using a model where several species are grown together under the same conditions.

The team will plant six conifer species and the American Chestnut in nine common gardens across Michigan. Researchers will propagate the seeds at the MSU Tree Research Center for two growing seasons, then transfer the seedlings to the common gardens.

Those common gardens will be in three different climates in Michigan – the western Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula and southern Lower Peninsula. According to MSU, the three site types will be xeric (with very sandy, dry soils), dry mesic (with sandy, moderate-moisture soils) and mesic (with rich, moist soils).

Once the study begins, the team will assess the height, diameter and trees' survival in the first, third and fifth years – then take measurements every five years for about 20 years total.

“Tree improvement has focused historically on biomass production, which is growing big trees as quickly as possible and harvesting them for timber,” Johnson said. “However, the broader need now is ecological and climate-based. Weather is getting more unpredictable, and there are new and enduring pests and pathogens, so there is a lot of stress on trees. We need to focus on which trees can stay on the landscape long term because they’re adaptable.”