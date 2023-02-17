MSU student journalists open up about covering this weeks' tragedy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monday night, Michigan State University student journalist Isabella Martin was barricaded in her East Lansing home along with her roommates.

In the front of her mind she was fearing for her life, in the back, she was thinking of what she calls her duty.

"It was terrifying being a student and a reporter," said Martin. "It’s like my two worlds were combining."

Beginning that very night, Martin has been using her unique skill set to document the experience of students who witnessed Monday's school shooting.

"There was not a thought in my mind of going home. That was not even an option," said Martin. "I’m staying here and I will be reporting at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m. I will get out there and I’m gonna do whatever I can."

With her iPhone in hand, the MSU senior and intern at FOX47 News has attended vigils for the students who were lost, and protests at the Capitol calling for new legislation.

She told 7 Action News, "I haven’t slept this whole week. I have been working constantly covering these events. I haven’t even processed what happened to me."

Student journalist Brendan Schabath has been doing the same.

The MSU senior said, "I felt that there were going to be stories that needed to be told and voices that needed to be heard."

At its core, journalism is storytelling and early on these two have now had to wrestle with core principles.

"I’ve felt disrespectful at some times asking to speak to people and filming different events," said Schabath. "It’s been a difficult balance."

They're putting in the work when it's not easy.

A passion and sacrifice that will make a difference in how this week's stories are heard.

"There’s no doubt it’s going to change who I am as a person, and who I am as a journalist," said Schabath.

Martin shared with 7 Action News, "What I can do right now is I can tell stories. I can go out there and report and interview people and share it on social media and bring attention and awareness."

Both Martin and Schabath are seniors seeking their first full-time journalism jobs this spring.

Who knows, maybe one day you'll see their names in the author column here at WXYZ.