MSU suspends fraternity after student's death

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The death of a Michigan State University student has prompted officials to suspend the school's chapter of a fraternity that the student was involved with.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the university and the Pi Alpha Phi national organization have prohibited the chapter of the fraternity from hosting any events on campus, recruit students or take part in any campus events as a fraternity.

Twenty-one-year-old Phat Nguyen was found unresponsive early Saturday off campus.

Police have said the death may have been alcohol-related and the fraternity posted on its Facebook page that Nguyen had just joined the fraternity.