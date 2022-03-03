MSU to lift most indoor mask mandates March 6

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State University's President Samuel L. Stanley sent out an email to Spartans on Thursday with a mask update.
Starting March 6, Spartans no longer are required to wear a mask in most indoor settings except during class and in research and academic labs. According to Stanley's letter to the student body, masks are also still required on CATA buses and health facilities.
The letter acknowledges sporting events and states that masks and vaccine verification is no longer required. The university still strongly recommends those that are unvaccinated or have symptoms to mask up.
Stanley writes that students and employees are still required to get boosted and to submit their vaccine information online. Students that fail to do so won't be eligible to enroll for Summer and Fall classes in 2022.
Here is the full statement from Stanley:
Dear Spartans:
Following public health guidance from federal, state and local officials, beginning March 6 masks will no longer be required in most indoor settings on property owned or controlled by MSU. However, masks remain required in instructional settings (including in all classrooms, academic labs and shared research spaces) during course instruction and research activities. For all MSU athletic events, masks and vaccine verification no longer are required as of March 6 as well.
Notable exceptions where masks are still required include CATA buses, due to federal requirements, and in all health care facilities, such as Student Health Services and MSU Health Care locations. In some additional settings, due to existing contracts or federal mandates, masks still may be required. Masks still are strongly recommended for those who are unvaccinated, have symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to the virus or are medically vulnerable. FAQs about the revisions to the face covering directive can be found at the Together We Will website [click.cabs.msu.edu].
It is important to remember that many in our Spartan community will choose to wear a mask for their protection. Some in our community also may ask you to wear a mask when you visit them due to special health concerns. As individuals make their personal decisions about health and safety, we should respect their decisions.
As a reminder, faculty, staff and students are required to be vaccinated and boosted or obtain an exemption and submit their information via MSU’s vaccine verification form [click.cabs.msu.edu]. Employees who fail to submit their information once eligible for a booster will be referred to the appropriate disciplinary process; students who fail to do so will be prevented from enrolling in summer 2022 and fall 2022 classes. Visit the Together We Will website [click.cabs.msu.edu] to find a vaccine provider.
Moving forward, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust our directives as needed. Thank you, all, for doing your part to keep the Spartan community safe.
Sincerely,
Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D.
President