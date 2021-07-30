MSU to require all students, faculty & staff to receive COVID-19 shot, wear masks indoors

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — Michigan State University will require all students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester.

President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. made the announcement Friday citing the quick spreading Delta variant and the new CDC masks updates as the reasoning.

"It drives home much more that we need to vaccinate and have the highest percentage population vaccinated," Stanley said.

Stanley says the school will also require its students, faculty, and staff to wear masks indoors for the first few weeks of the semester.

"We're in a better shape in Michigan than many states in terms of the number of cases currently, but I think we have to be concerned about the possibility that vaccinated individuals can transmit [the virus] as well," he said.

According to Stanley, a large number of his students and staff are already vaccinated.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.