MSU tragedy: One year later

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Although it’s been a year, the emotion is still very raw for the Michigan State University community.

Today, most classes at MSU are canceled so students and staff can come together to reflect and remember.

At the Spartan statue, you can see a growing memorial with clusters of students showing up to pay their respects.

The statue looked very similar in the days following the tragedy.

Today has put students right back in the frame of mind they were in when this happened last year.

Many were terrified and unsure of what was to come next.

The shooting began at Berkey Hall last year around 8:15 pm., then moving to the Union.

Three students were killed — Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alex Verner.

There were also five students injured.

Students say it has been tough to move on and heal but they've been able to lean on each other.

And that's what today is about, supporting the Spartan family.

“After everything that happened. It was a really rough event,” said Nina Miller, an MSU sophomore. “And just remember who they were.

Tonight, there is a vigil planned near the statue. It starts at 7:30 p.m. and will include a luminaries ceremony. The event goes until 9:30 p.m.