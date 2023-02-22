1 student still in critical condition following Michigan State shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — According to Sparrow Health officials one of the five student injured during the mass shooting at Michigan State University last week remains in critical condition.

As of Wednesday morning, one student is in fair condition, and three students are in serious but stable condition.

Michigan State students returned to class on Monday, a week after a gunman opened fire in two buildings on the campus, killing three people and injuring five others. Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson were killed in the shooting.

Family photos

As students return to campus and many alumni and strangers have rallied behind the current students, the deceased students, and the injured ones. MSU and many of their families have created GoFundMe accounts for the victims. To support, check out the list below.

Supporting MSU:

The Spartan Strong Fund is established through the university.

The university states that the fund is “here to help address the immediate needs of students, faculty, and community members whose lives and livelihoods may have been impacted by an unexpected event or emergency.”

Click here to support the Spartan Strong Fund.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the student who remains in critical condition. Donate or learn more of his story here.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for another injured victim, Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez. You can learn more here.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Arielle Anderson. Click here to learn more. And the Alliance Catholic Credit Union is accepting donations for the Verner family. Find out more here: https://allianceccu.com/alexandriaverner/.

