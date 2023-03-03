2 additional students released from hospital following mass shooting at MSU

(WXYZ) — Two more students injured in the mass shooting at Michigan State University in February have been released from the hospital.

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety tweeted out the update on Friday.

Another student had been discharged previously.

Of the two students who remain in the hospital, one is in fair condition and another is in critical condition.

UPDATE: @SparrowHealth has updated the conditions of the hospitalized students:



• 2 students have been discharged (previously serious, but stable)



• 1 student was previously discharged



• 1 student is in fair condition



• 1 student remains in critical condition pic.twitter.com/EO7Fin1r2b — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) March 3, 2023

On February 13, a gunman opened fire in two buildings on the campus, killing three people and injuring five others. Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson were killed in the shooting.