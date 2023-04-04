Watch Now
Final student injured in MSU shooting discharged from Sparrow to another facility

Posted at 4:05 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 16:10:09-04

(WXYZ) — The final student hospitalized at Sparrow Hospital following the mass shooting at Michigan State University in February has been discharged to another facility, MSU Police and Public Safety confirms.

Police posted the update on Twitter, saying the student was in critical condition, but stable when they were discharged.

Four students who were also injured in the shooting had previously been released from the hospital.

On February 13, a gunman opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union, killing three students and injuring five others.

Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson were killed in the shooting.

