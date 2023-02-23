Gov. Gretchen Whitmer writes tributes to Sparrow Hospital and emergency responders following MSU shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered tributes to 25 law enforcement agencies, 9-1-1 dispatchers and medical professionals following the mass shooting at Michigan State University last week.
"I want to thank the first responders for their swift actions to keep people safe and save lives,” said Whitmer in a press release. "Officers answered the call from hours away and put their lives on the line to secure campus, and so many off-duty nurses and doctors showed up to Sparrow to volunteer that they had to turn people away. These Michiganders are the best of us, and their heroism deserves recognition. Together, we will support the MSU community and tackle gun violence, which is a top public safety and public health priority. I look forward to working with our first responders and health care professionals to pursue common sense reform and save lives.”
The special tribute recognize the contributions and value that these organizations brought to the community following the tragic events of last week. Tributes were sent to Sparrow Hospital medical professionals, Ingham County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch and first responders from local and statewide law enforcement agencies. These agencies include the Michigan State Police, FBI and many local police departments. The following is a list of all operations that received a tribute:
- Sparrow Hospital
- Ingham County 9-11 Central Dispatch
- Michigan State University Police
- Michigan State Police
- Mason Police Department
- Williamston Police Department
- Ingham County Sheriff Department
- Leslie Police Department
- East Lansing Police Department
- Lansing Police Department
- Lansing Township Police Department
- Meridian Township Police Department
- Eaton County Police Department
- Livingston County Police Department
- Clinton County Special Operations Team
- Oakland County Police Department
- Auburn Hills Police Department
- East Lansing Fire Department
- Lansing Fire Department
- Lansing Township Fire Department
- Meridian Township Fire Department
- Williamston Fire Department
- Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Department of Homeland Security
- United States Marshalls
- Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
- United States Border Patrol
Here is Gov. Whitmer's Sparrow Hospital tribute:
Here is her tribute to Michigan State Police:
And here is her tribute to Ingham County 9-1-1 Central Dispatch: