Michigan State to add cameras, door locks & tighten building access after mass shooting

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University outline changes its making to campus following the deadly mass shooting on Feb. 13 that left three students dead and five others injured.

According to the university, starting March 13, buildings will require key-card access by students, faculty or staff from 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. Most buildings are open during the day and had previously only been locked from 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

MSU buildings in Detroit, Grand Rapids and Flint will be evaluated.

The university also said they identified a vendor with a door lock system, and plans to have locks installed on the more than 1,300 doors on campus by the beginning of the fall semester.

MSU said they have more than 2,000 cameras in place around campus, but plan to add more to areas that do not have adequate coverage, including all academic buildings and green light phones.

Finally, they will require Active Violent Intruder Training for all employees and students by the beginning of next year.

MSU said the campus police department earned a second accreditation term from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program in early February, and will conduct an after-action evaluation soon to see how emergency personnel and university leaders responded to the crisis.

Our campus police department justly earned wide praise for its response to the emergency on Feb. 13, reflecting the thorough planning and training it routinely conducts.

"We will update the campus community as these safety improvements and enhancements roll out. Our first week back was an emotional one, but we hope you find strength in being back together. The upcoming spring break will provide another opportunity for reflection and healing for some and a slower pace on campus for others," the letter reads.