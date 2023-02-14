Michigan State University offers grief counseling, support following mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is offering grief counseling for students following Monday night’s mass shooting.

Monday night around 8:15 p.m., police say a gunman opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU student Union killing three students and injuring 5 others.

"Last night, it was pretty overwhelming listening to the police scanner and the news," said student Liam Richichi as he returned to campus Tuesday afternoon. "I’m mad at the world. I’m mad at the fact that people have the ability to do this."

Students spent the afternoon placing flowers at the foot of the Spartan Statue, near a tree at the student union, and at the rock in the center of campus. All three sites saw a growing memorial including candles and signs of encouragement.

"It’s just not normal," said student Marek Jaros as he described the feeling on campus. "I think it’s just going to be one of those things that doesn’t go away. How do you process something like this in just a night? This is probably something that none of us are ever going to forget."

As students begin that process, the university is working to provide resources. Tuesday working with partners across East Lansing, the university offered grief counseling services on campus and at the Hannah Community on Abbot Rd. They also gave students access to therapy dogs at the Hannah Community Center.

"I think everyone is just in a total state of shock and just heartbroken," said Suchitra Webster who is the director of student and community relations at MSU. "We all know that this is unfortunately in our world of possibilities but it’s just staggering and I hate to use the word surreal but it is."

Several students trickled in to meet with therapy dogs and counselors. Representatives with Buddy's Pals Pet Assisted Learning provided some of the animals and handlers during the therapy session.

"Anyone who interacts with a dog may have their oxytocin boosted, their serotonin from just petting a dog or making eye contact with a dog," said Callen Latz with Buddy's Pals. "I don’t know that you’ll have the healing process done in a day here, but you can start by coming down."

The University says resources will be available throughout the week and beyond as they understand some students may not be ready to talk at this juncture.

"There is going to be a long road of healing and people process what’s happened in very different ways and I think institutionally it's important for us to be there for people and Marshall all of our resources," said Webster. "We’re going to be here for one another no matter how long that takes."

Students say they're hoping the university will make adjustments, potentially moving to online learning.

"It’s scary to think that people have to go back into these places where these classes are being held. So I think honestly MSU needs to have a hard look at what we’re doing for the next couple months or weeks," said Richichi.

More information about available counseling services can be accessed at Michigan State's Counseling & Psychiatric Services website.