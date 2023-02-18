Michigan to honor MSU at Saturday's basketball game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan State University athletics decided to play this weekend— including the men's basketball rivalry game against University of Michigan.

In response, U of M Athletics planned moments to show love and promote healing that you can get in on.

In a tweet Thursday night the university announced specially designed gear for players, Maize Rage & student ticket holders, an extended moment of silence (about 30 seconds), and a "Spartan Strong" flag in the Maize Rage section.

Special things slated for Saturday's game with Michigan State ....



✔️ Honoring the Michigan State victims and community 💚💙

✔️ A Maize Out

✔️ 2013 Final Four Reunion



〽️🏀 #ForCompetitorsOnly#GoBlue #SpartanStrong

During the moment of silence, the Crisler Center will be lit in Green & White using programmable LED wristbands given to fans at the door.

The Wolverine pep band is also in the process of learning the MSU alma mater to perform at the game.

The game was planned around celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Wolverine's 2013 run to the Final Four and national title game; those events are still happening. Former coach John Beilein, Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr., Nik Stauskas, and Spike Albrecht will be in attendance, among others.