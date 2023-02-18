LIVE AT 1: MSU officials to give update Sunday, classes scheduled to resume Monday

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety is scheduled to hold a press briefing Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, campus police said university officials will give an update on the preparations for resuming classes on Monday.

Watch the briefing at 1 p.m.:

UPDATE: The next news briefing will take place tomorrow (2/19) at 1 p.m. at the Henry Center for Executive Development — 3535 Forest Rd., Lansing, MI 48910.@michiganstateu leadership will give an update on preparations for resuming classes on Monday. pic.twitter.com/kiJULGRo7E — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 18, 2023

Classes, along with many athletic events, were canceled following Monday's deadly mass shooting on campus.

The update is at the Henry Center for Executive Development.