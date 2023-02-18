Watch Now
LIVE AT 1: MSU officials to give update Sunday, classes scheduled to resume Monday

MSU Students at Memorial
FOX 17/Gould
Posted at 6:23 PM, Feb 18, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Police and Public Safety is scheduled to hold a press briefing Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet, campus police said university officials will give an update on the preparations for resuming classes on Monday.

Watch the briefing at 1 p.m.:

Classes, along with many athletic events, were canceled following Monday's deadly mass shooting on campus.

The update is at the Henry Center for Executive Development.

